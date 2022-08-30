Kevin Smith discusses his desire to make 'Tusk 2'









The beloved cult director, Kevin Smith, is known for his idiosyncratic approach to cinema, creating an array of movies that greatly differ from release to release, including his low-key breakthrough hit Clerks and his wild body-horror comedy Tusk.

The latter is one of his most peculiar films to date, beloved by fans of obscure horror cinema and loathed by others who merely deemed it as trash. Of all the films that Smith is keen to revisit, however, the filmmaker recently stated in an interview with SlashFilm that he wished to make a sequel to Tusk, a film that saw Justin Long being physically transformed into a Walrus, tusks and all.

“He texted us all the other day, [co-stars] Haley [Joel Osment] and Genesis [Rodriguez], and he told us that he wanted to do it, and I thought it was a joke,” Smith told the publication

Continuing, he added, “There’s a version of Tusk 2 that you do where… you cut to the present, and somebody else gets sucked into the spider’s web”.

Elaborating on how the story could continue on, he adds, “The house, you hear stories, and when you get to the house, the new Howard Howe is Wallace, who has gotten out of the walrus trappings and stuff and is obviously disturbed by his entire ordeal and is now doing it to others. So there’s a way to do Tusk 2 where Justin becomes Michael Parks’ character. Wallace becomes, sort of, the new Howard Howe.”

Kevin Smith is currently marketing his latest movie, Clerks III, which bookends the story that made him a big name in Hollywood. Starring Trevor Fehrman, Jeff Anderson, Jason Mewes, Brian O’Halloran and Rosario Dawson, the film is highly-anticipated in cult circles of modern cinema.

Take a look at the trailer for the original Tusk film below.