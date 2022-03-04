Kevin Morby shares lead single from new album 'This Is a Photograph'









Kevin Morby has announced a new album, which will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 LP Sundowner. Slated for release on May 13th via Dead Oceans, Morby has teased This Is a Photograph with a brand new single and accompanying music video. As if that wasn’t enough, he has also unveiled his full world tour schedule.

This new album, which is Morby’s seventh studio offering, has been described in a press release as containing some of the singer-songwriter’s “finest songs, his best vocal performances, his most incisive lyrics and his most lush arrangements.”

This magnum opus was written in Memphis, where Morby reunited with producer Sam Cohen, who worked on both Singing Saw and Oh My God. It was partly recorded in Cohen’s studio in upstate New York and partly in Sam Phillip’s Recording C. in Memphis.

This Is A Photograph is one of Morby’s most collaborative efforts to date, featuring a long list of guest musicians, including but not limited to Nick Kinsey on drums; Morby’s former touring pianist Oliver Hill; his mother Meg and sister Charlotte on strings; Cochemea Gastelum on saxophone; Jared Samuel on organ; Alecia Chakour on vocals and tambourine; Eric Johnson on banjo; and Brandee Younger on harp.

In a recent statement, Morby explained how he and Cohen went about putting the album’s title track, ‘This Is A Photograph’, together. “Sam Cohen and I wanted to throw everything at the wall with this one,” the musician began. “It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible. That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”

The accompanying video for ‘This Is a Photograph’ was directed by Chantal Anderson, with its bulk made up of footage of an unknown town in California. Family photos provided by Morby and Cohen have also been edited into the video. Make sure you check it out below, where you will also find a list of Morby’s tour dates.

Kevin Morby Tour Dates:

May

20 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas

21 – Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal

22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey

24 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan

25 – Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche

26 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma

28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park

29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

31 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol

June

01 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

03- Angers, FR @ Levitation

04 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

05 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef

July

03 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer

04 – Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano

06 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara

07 – Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub

08 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival

09 – Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival

11 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

12 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival

15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

August

21 – Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk

22 – Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee

24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset

27 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

28 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

31 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

September

03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

04 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

05 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

06 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club

07 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

28 – Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *

29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *

October

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *

12 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *

14 – Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *

15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *

16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *

20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *

22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %

24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %

25 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %

26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall %

28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %

29 – Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %

31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %

November

01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %

03 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %

05 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %

06 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %

10 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %

11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %

12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %

(* w/ Cassandra Jenkins)

(% w/ Coco)