Kevin Morby shares lead single from new album 'This Is a Photograph'

Kevin Morby has announced a new album, which will serve as the follow-up to his 2020 LP Sundowner. Slated for release on May 13th via Dead Oceans, Morby has teased This Is a Photograph with a brand new single and accompanying music video. As if that wasn’t enough, he has also unveiled his full world tour schedule.
This new album, which is Morby’s seventh studio offering, has been described in a press release as containing some of the singer-songwriter’s “finest songs, his best vocal performances, his most incisive lyrics and his most lush arrangements.”
This magnum opus was written in Memphis, where Morby reunited with producer Sam Cohen, who worked on both Singing Saw and Oh My God. It was partly recorded in Cohen’s studio in upstate New York and partly in Sam Phillip’s Recording C. in Memphis.
This Is A Photograph is one of Morby’s most collaborative efforts to date, featuring a long list of guest musicians, including but not limited to Nick Kinsey on drums; Morby’s former touring pianist Oliver Hill; his mother Meg and sister Charlotte on strings; Cochemea Gastelum on saxophone; Jared Samuel on organ; Alecia Chakour on vocals and tambourine; Eric Johnson on banjo; and Brandee Younger on harp.
In a recent statement, Morby explained how he and Cohen went about putting the album’s title track, ‘This Is A Photograph’, together. “Sam Cohen and I wanted to throw everything at the wall with this one,” the musician began. “It’s about the battle every family faces, that of chasing the clock, to live our lives and hold onto one another for as long as possible. That, and, the dreams that come with being a young family in America and where those dreams eventually end up.”
The accompanying video for ‘This Is a Photograph’ was directed by Chantal Anderson, with its bulk made up of footage of an unknown town in California. Family photos provided by Morby and Cohen have also been edited into the video. Make sure you check it out below, where you will also find a list of Morby’s tour dates.
Kevin Morby Tour Dates:
May
20 – Madrid, ES @ Tomavistas
21 – Biarritz, FR @ L’Atabal
22 – Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore
23 – Bordeaux, FR @ Rock School Barbey
24 – Paris, FR @ Le Bataclan
25 – Köln, DE @ Kulturekirche
26 – Antwerpen, BE @ De Roma
28 – London, UK @ Wide Awake at Brockwell Park
29 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
30 – Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
31 – Berlin, DE @ Metropol
June
01 – Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur
03- Angers, FR @ Levitation
04 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
05 – Lille, FR @ Aéronef
July
03 – Bologna, IT @ Covo Summer
04 – Terni, IT @ Anfifteatro Romano
06 – Zagreb, HR @ Mochvara
07 – Budapest, HU @ Akvárium Klub
08 – Trencin, Slovakia @ Pohoda Festival
09 – Zittau, DE @ Lonesome Lake Festival
11 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
12 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
13 – Bern, CH @ Gurtenfestival
15 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
August
21 – Erlanger, DE @ Ewerk
22 – Hannover, DE @ Café Glocksee
24 – Copenhagen, DK @ Punpehuset
27 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
28 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
31 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk
September
03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
04 – Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall
05 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
06 – Leeds, UK @ The Brudenell Social Club
07 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
28 – Sonoma, CA @ Historic Redwood Barn *
29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
October
01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *
03 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *
05 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *
10 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *
11 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway Nightclub *
12 – Bloomington, IN @ Buskirk-Chumley Theater *
14 – Memphis, TN @ The Bluff *
15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East *
16 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
18 – Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works *
20 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
21 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club %
24 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair %
25 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall %
26 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall %
28 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall %
29 – Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag %
31 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre %
November
01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %
02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe %
03 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon %
05 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre %
06 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %
08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The CommonWealth Room %
10 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall %
11 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox %
12 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre %
(* w/ Cassandra Jenkins)
(% w/ Coco)