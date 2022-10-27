Kevin Feige opens up about James Gunn joining DC









James Gunn has established himself as a vocal defender of Marvel’s vision of cinema, especially after Martin Scorsese’s poignant attacks on the empty commercialism of superhero films. Recently, Gunn switched from Marvel to DC, but Marvel chief Kevin Feige doesn’t consider it a blow.

Gunn was named the creative leader of DC Studios just a few days after the release of Black Adam, which signifies that the company is desperate for a change. According to the reports, Gunn will be a co-leader alongside talent manager and producer Peter Safran.

In a joint statement, they said: “We’re honoured to be the stewards of these DC characters we’ve loved since we were children. We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved.”

While talking about the characters they wanted to prioritise, the duo added: “Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equalled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent.”

In a recent interview with Deadline, Feige was asked about Gunn’s move to DC. He responded: “Well, he has got a lot of work to do for Marvel between now and May, which he’s well aware of. But after that, I’ll be first in line to see anything he does.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Kevin Feige on James Gunn joining DC: “I’ll be first in line to see anything he does” pic.twitter.com/spptngC2jF — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 27, 2022