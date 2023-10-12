Kevin Abstract announces new album ‘Blanket’









Following the release of his new single ‘Blanket’, solo artist and former Brockhampton member Kevin Abstract has announced an album of the same name.

On October 5th, Abstract released the new rock-inspired track which represented a deviation from Abstract’s previous hip-hop work in Brockhampton, as well as showcasing his indie, alternative solo style.

Abstract’s newfound penchant for rock seems set to continue. The soloist has cited a number of rock and alternative legends as inspirations for his upcoming record, stating, “I wanted to make, like, a Sunny Day Real Estate, Nirvana, Modest Mouse type of record. But I wanted it to hit like a rap album.”

Abstract has also accompanied the announcement with a short teaser video, titled ‘GUM’ and directed by Cole Bat, which follows a surreal scene in a diner, accompanied by pulsing rock instrumentals.

Blanket will mark Abstract’s first full-length solo release in over four years, following his 2019 record, Arizona Baby, which was primarily focused in hip-hop and pop. Last year, Brockhampton released their eighth and final studio record with TM.

Produced over three months in collaboration with producer Romil Hemnani and multi-instrumentalist Jonah Abraham, Blanket is set for release on Friday, November 3rd.

Watch the album teaser below.