Kerry Condon joins Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing movie









Kerry Condon has joined the cast of Brad Pitt‘s upcoming F1 racing film. The currently untitled project will be produced by Apple’s movie division.

Condon is best known for her recent role in The Banshees Of Inisherin, for which the actress was nominated for an Academy Award. Condon joins Pitt and actor Damson Idris along with director Joseph Kosinski on the pre-production film.

Kosinski is set to produce, along with Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, the studio that recently got a major boost thanks to the success of Top Gun: Maverick. Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is also set to produce through his Dawn Apollo banner, with Pitt producing through his production company Plan B.

The movie will follow Pitt as a racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a younger driver. Condon is set to play Pitt’s technical director, overseeing the design and development of his race car.

Apple bought the rights to the film back in 2022. The estimations for Apple’s purchase were estimated to be around $130million to $140million. The new film will be Apple Studios’ second feature with Pitt and Plan B Entertainment. The studio is also currently developing a movie with George Clooney’s Smokehouse Productions starring Pitt and Clooney.