Snowfall’s Damson Idris set to join Brad Pitt in new Lewis Hamilton F1 movie









Snowfall star Damson Idris is set to join Brad Pitt in the cast of Apple studios forthcoming F1-based movie.

Over the past few months, director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer have been auditioning several people for the role of a race car driver. The long-running auditions have involved driving tests, and it would appear Idris has emerged in pole position.

The film is yet to receive a working title, but it will be produced by Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films who is coming off the back of success with Top Gun: Maverick. It is believed that seven-time Formula One champion, Lewis Hamilton, is also acting as Executive Producer for the project.

It is believed that the film follows Pitt who takes on the role of a former racer who comes out of retirement to serve as a mentor for an emerging young talent. It is believed that Apple acquired the rights to the movie in a package deal believed to be around $140million.

With casting only just reaching completion, details on the project are sparse. However, with the main roles tied down, Apple will want to get the production up and running as soon as possible.