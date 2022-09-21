Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and Willow set to appear on new season of ‘Saturday Night Live’









Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion and Willow have all signed up to appear as musical guests on the forthcoming season of Saturday Night Live.

The show is now in its 48th season but clearly, its pulling power remains strong as this summer’s Glastonbury Festival headliner, Kendrick Lamar, joins host Miles Teller for the premiere on October 1st.

This will mark Lamar’s first appearance on the show since he performed ‘Tint’ alongside Anderson Paak back in 2018 in a stellar performance by the emerging star.

Thereafter, Willow will appear alongside the legendary actor Brendan Gleeson as he promotes the new Martin McDonagh movie The Banshees of Inisherin. Then, Megan Thee Stallion will be pulling off the rare double bill as host and musical guest.

The season will also bring a slew of new cast members, including Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Sadly, however, for fans of Pete Davidson, the star will not be making an appearance.

Further guests and hosts for the forthcoming series are yet to be announced with NBC only serving up news on the first three episodes so far. One thing that is for certain, however, is that this old American staple shows no signs of stopping.

