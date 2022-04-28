Listen to Kelly Lee Owens’ atmospheric new single ‘One’









Kelly Lee Owens - 'One' 7.2

Kelly Lee Owens has shared a brand new preview ahead of her forthcoming album LP.8.

The Welsh producer and multi-instrumentalist will release the follow-up to August 2020’s Inner Song digitally this Friday (April 29th) before its physical release which follows on June 10th via Smalltown Supersound.

Owens announced the new album last month alongside the release of two new singles, ‘Sonic 8’ and ‘Olga’.

The latest preview for LP.8, ‘One’, comes in the form of a dark and atmospheric single where the synthesised beat and disjointed textures are met with the refrain: “You are the one.”

The new track is accompanied by a fittingly dark and mysterious visualiser, which can be streamed below. A press release for the upcoming album explains that LP.8 was “born out of a series of studio sessions” in Oslo and “created with no preconceptions or expectations: an unbridled exploration into the creative subconscious”.

The LP was created in collaboration with avant-garde artist Lasse Marhaug, who has previously worked with the likes of Merzbow, Sunn O))) and Jenny Hval and has cited artists such as Throbbing Gristle and Enya as key inspirators.

“For me, ‘8’ meant completion – an album that will ripple infinitely with me personally,” Owens has said of LP.8.

Kelly Lee Owens is set to tour the UK, Europe and Australia later this summer. Her upcoming tour dates can be seen below, and UK tickets are available here.

Kelly Lee Owens Tour Dates:

June

3th – Rising Festival Hub, Melbourne, Australia

4th – Motorik [DJ Set], Sydney, Australia

15th – Magnolia Fest, Milan, Italy

19th – Body & Soul Festival, Dublin, Ireland

25th – Bristol Sounds, Bristol

July

2nd – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

8th – Bilbao BBK Live Fest, Bilbao, Spain

10th – Artivive Festival, Modena, Italy

22nd – Bluedot, Macclesfield

23th – Standon Calling Festival, Hertfordshire

30th – South Facing, London

31st – Ortigia Sound System Festival [DJ Set], Sicily, Italy

August

20th – Pukkelpop, Hasselt, Belgium

21st – Lowlands Festival, Biddinghuizen, Netherlands