Keith Richards wishes Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday









British guitarist Keith Richards has shared a new video wishing his Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger a happy 80th birthday.

Jagger, who turned 80 earlier this week, is older than Richards by five months. Richards made sure to remind Jagger of that while sitting at his piano.

“Long may we keep saying this to each other. Happy birthday Mick. Have another good-un and give me a call and let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in the video.

The birthday message was one of many that Jagger received for his 80th. Fellow Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood also paid tribute to Jagger with a birthday message on his social media.

The message is the most recent addition to Jagger and Richards’ long and varying relationship. Friends since the early 1950s, the pair reconnected as teenagers and formed The Rolling Stones in 1962. Their public and private interactions have been the source of endless fascination ever since, but the duo have continued to tour together for over 60 years.

The two famously feuded in the 1980s, a period that Richards referred to as “World War III” in his autobiography Life. The pair have remained friendly with each other in the time since, especially in the wake of longtime drummer Charlie Watts’ death in 2021.

Check out Richards’ birthday message down below.

See more