Keith Richards on the difference between The Rolling Stones and The Beatles









There wasn’t a single day in the 1960s when Keith Richards wasn’t aware of The Beatles. As one of the few bands that could actively compete with the Fab Four, The Rolling Stones had a unique insight into what made them tick and where their strengths were. Although they were friends and occasional collaborators, Richards had always seen the basic makeup of the two bands being completely different.

“You know, I think if you took an image-wise, we probably did make a sort of decision to not be The Fab Four, I think,” Richards told NPR in 2010. “They were different. Basically, the differences between the bands – The Beatles were basically a vocal band, you know? They all sang. And one song, John would take the lead, another Paul, another George and sometimes Ringo, right? And our band’s set up totally differently with one frontman, one lead singer, right?”

Richards is slightly discounting his own time in front of the microphone, belting out classic Stones songs like ‘You Got The Silver’ and ‘Happy’. Starting in the mid-1960s, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones began trading off chart-topping singles with impressive frequency. The Stones even borrowed one of their earliest singles, ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’, from the Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership.

“And what I loved about it was there’s an incredible difference in that way between The Beatles and ourselves. But at the same time, we’re there at the same time,” Richards added. “And, you know, you’re dealing with each other, you know. And it was a very, very fruitful and great relationship between The Stones and The Beatles. It was very, very friendly. The competition thing didn’t come into it as far as we were concerned.”

“We were friends with them, and I just thought ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ would be good for them,” Paul McCartney told Rolling Stone in 2016. “I knew they did Bo Diddley stuff. And they made a good job of it.”

“We were just envious, too, man,” Richards said in the BBC series My Life as a Rolling Stone. “I mean, they’re doing what we wanted – they got it! They could make records. The Holy Grail was to make records, to be able to get into a studio. […] You’d think it was a gold mine, which in a way it was, you know what I mean? You’d think you were invading Fort Knox just to make a record.”

“The Beatles suddenly explode, and there you are going, ‘Oh, yeah, but we’re a blues band!’ The Beatles changed this whole thing,” Mick Jagger said in his episode. “Keith, he’d play The Beatles all the time [and] it’d drive me absolutely batty! Why he was playing The Beatles wasn’t because he didn’t want to listen to anything else; [it was because] Keith wanted to write these pop songs. We [were] undeniably the blues band, but we knew we had to be a pop band.”