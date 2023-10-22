Keith Richards says Charlie Watts’ death helped them make their new album









In the wake of The Rolling Stones releasing their latest album, Hackney Diamonds, Keith Richards has suggested that Charlie Watts played a major role in bringing them back together.

When talking about the development of the album, Richards said that Watts’ death was a key factor in the group coming together for a new project. Watts passed away in 2021 after a battle with cancer and has been replaced live with drummer Steve Jordan.

Speaking about the album sessions, Richards stated, “It [Watts’ death] jolted us into thinking we’ve got to make a record. Mick agreed with me about the record. We said, ‘Let’s get this thing in the studio. Let’s make this a project — go from A to B and actually finish it”’.

Hackney Diamonds also marks the first new Stones album of original material since A Bigger Bang in 2005. Amid the track listing, Watts does feature on a few songs recorded before his death like ‘Live by the Sword’, which also features returning bassist Bill Wyman.

While Richards thought the band’s previous new material catered to singles, he thought their latest release feels more indicative of an album statement, saying, “There were some amazing things in the can, but we never felt like it was an album. Whereas, this time we did it all in one block and hit it — I’m still recovering!”.

In the review for The Stones’ latest outing, Far Out stated, “It’s a perfectly fine album with some cool guests and some inspired songs, none of which actually stack up against any of the group’s greatest hits. That being said, it’s impossible not to get a kick out of these elder statesmen of rock and roll putting their best collective foot forward to see what remains of their creativity.”

