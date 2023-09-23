Keith Richards on his clean living lifestyle: “I’m trying to enjoy being straight”









The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has discussed his latest clean lifestyle, following years of fast-living with the band over the years.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the rock and roll star talks about how his habits have changed over the years, saying, “The cigarettes I gave up in 2019. I haven’t touched them since. I gave up heroin in 1978. I gave up cocaine in 2006. I still like a drink occasionally – because I’m not going to heaven any time soon – but apart from that, I’m trying to enjoy being straight. It’s a unique experience for me.”

Despite years of dabbling in alcohol and drugs, Richards remains defensive of his choices, explaining: “I’m blessed, maybe, that physically this thing just keeps going. […] So far, I have no real problem with getting old.”

Adding: “There are some horrific things that you can see in the future, but you’ve got to get there. I’m getting along with the idea of being 80, and still walking, still talking. I find [ageing] a fascinating process. But then if you didn’t, you might as well commit suicide.”

This comes amid the latest hype surrounding the band’s forthcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, which fans look forward to hearing on October 20th. Richards discussed the upcoming release, saying: “I’ve never ever not had fun recording, but this one had real urgency and energy. We blitzkrieged that thing.”

Richards also recently discussed his fellow bandmate Mick Jagger, calling him “the best frontman any band could hope for”. He reminisced on the early years, recalling, “I spotted his ­talent pretty early on…and I’ve been nurturing it ever since. He’s grown into the best frontman any band could ever hope for”.

Hackney Diamonds marks The Rolling Stones’ first album in 18 years, and will feature guest appearances from Elton John and Paul McCartney. Take a listen to the first single from the album, titled ‘Angry’, below.