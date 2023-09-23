Keith Richards calls Mick Jagger “the best frontman any band could hope for”









The English musician and songwriter behind the music of The Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, has stated that his former bandmate Mick Jagger was “the best frontman any band could hope for”.

In conversation with The Telegraph, Richards discussed slowing down after decades of fast living on tour with The Rolling Stones. Attending the same primary school as Jagger, the pair became the heart of the iconic band, with Richards being in awe of his friend’s musical talents from an early age, even calling him “the greatest R&B singer this side of the Atlantic” during his youth.

Looking back at this analysis of Jagger, Richards laughs: “I spotted his ­talent pretty early on…and I’ve been nurturing it ever since. He’s grown into the best frontman any band could ever hope for”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Richards discusses how he’s dropped the hard drugs and close shaves with the police in recent years in favour of altogether cleaner living.

“The cigarettes I gave up in 2019,” he told the publication, “I haven’t touched them since. I gave up heroin in 1978. I gave up cocaine in 2006. I still like a drink occasionally – because I’m not going to heaven any time soon – but apart from that, I’m trying to enjoy being straight. It’s a unique experience for me”.

Earlier this month, The Rolling Stones announced their first studio album in 18 years, with details regarding Hackney Diamonds currently being held close to the bands’ chest.

Take a listen to the new single, ‘Angry’, below.