Why Keith Richards thought Jimmy Page was the best thing about Led Zeppelin









When it comes to classic rock bands, few names carry the same weight as Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones. As the 1960s rounded off, the world lamented the prospect of a Beatles-free decade and the Stones took the mantle as the biggest band in the world. Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin played second fiddle as a heavier, prog-rock alternative.

While these two rock ‘n’ roll titans never entertained a substantial media-infused feud, The Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards has shown his indifference to Led Zeppelin’s music on several occasions over the years.

In 1969, as Led Zeppelin were emerging as a class act following their first two albums, Richards chimed in. “The guy’s voice started to get on my nerves. I don’t know why; maybe he’s a little too acrobatic,” Richards told Rolling Stone regarding Robert Plant’s vocal style.

Over the 1970s, Page became increasingly revered for his guitar virtuosity. After collaborating with The Rolling Stones on ‘Scarlet’, a single recorded in 1974 but only released in 2020, he became well acquainted with Richards.

Understandably, Richards found it difficult to fault his counterpart’s talent but has maintained his feelings towards the rest of Led Zeppelin over the years. In a 2015 interview with Rolling Stone, Richards said: “I love Jimmy Page, but as a band [Led Zeppelin], no, with John Bonham thundering down the highway in an uncontrolled 18-wheeler. He had cornered the market there. Jimmy is a brilliant player. But I always felt there was something a little hollow about it, you know?”

As a loyal disciple of the blues, it seems that Richards wasn’t prepared to welcome the heavier rock style that Led Zeppelin championed as a critical metal luminary. In a discussion video posted as a response to fan questions on his website in 2004, Richards elaborated on his Led Zeppelin analysis.

“As a band, I thought they never took off musically. At the same time, Jimmy Page is one of the best guitar players ever known, and Bonham was a hell of a powerhouse drummer, although I think he was kind of heavy-handed, myself, but that’s where the ‘Led’ comes in [laughs]. But at the same time, Plant is exuberant, Robert is exuberant enough to be an LV [lead vocalist]. But I think he’s very much in that English mode of LV, like Roger Daltrey, you know, with the fringes and blah, blah, blah, and the microphone. [Your] Rod Stewart’s and even Mick Jagger’s come to mind. They all seemed to copy each other a bit, but to me, Led Zeppelin is Jimmy Page. You know, you wanna cut the story short: Jimmy Page… yeah… shy boy.”

With Richards’ final word on Page, describing him as a “shy boy”, he seems to be highlighting the contrast between Plant’s exuberant and showy presence. This same contrast can be seen between Richards and his much more gregarious songwriting partner and bandmate Mick Jagger. Perhaps guitar virtuosity isn’t all Richards and Page have in common.

“Keith can say what he wants. He’s Keith Richards. I think he’s done some amazing work. I respect his playing,” Page told Classic Rock in response to Richards’ comments. “And he has a solo album out. But if I was promoting a new album, would I be more caustic? The answer is… no. I’m not sure what he means by calling Led Zeppelin hollow. I think he’s got his tongue in his cheek. What we did was really cool.”

Watch the official music video for the 2020 release of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Scarlet’, featuring actor Paul Mescal, below.