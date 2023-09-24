Keith Richards criticises rap music: “I don’t like to hear people yelling at me”









The Rolling Stones songwriter Keith Richards has discussed his opinion towards rap music in a new interview, stating that he doesn’t “like to hear people yelling at me”.

His comments were made during a recent interview with The Telegraph ahead of the release of The Rolling Stones’ forthcoming album Hackney Diamonds.

The musician shared that while he listens to a variety of genres, including blues, classical, and jazz, he doesn’t enjoy rap music and finds that pop has “always been rubbish”.

He said: “I don’t want to start complaining about pop music. It’s always been rubbish. I mean, that’s the point of it. They make it as cheap and as easy as possible and therefore it always sounds the same; there’s very little feel in it.”

Richards continued: “I like to hear music by people playing instruments. That is, I don’t like to hear plastic synthesised muzak, as it used to be known, what you hear in ­elevators, which is now the par for the course.”

He discussed his views towards rap music, adding, “I don’t really like to hear people yelling at me and telling me it’s music, aka rap. I can get enough of that without ­leaving my house.”

The Rolling Stones announced Hackney Diamonds earlier this month, their first official original album drop since 2005’s A Bigger Bang, which is set for release on October 20th. Listen to their latest single ‘Angry’ below.