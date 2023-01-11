Keith Richards confirms that new Rolling Stones music is on the way









At 79 years old, Keith Richards is showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, he’s just getting started; at least when it comes to new Rolling Stones music. The guitarist has confirmed that “new music is on the way.”

Richards took to Instagram to share a belated New Year’s message with fans. However, he had a special treat up his sleeves this time out and not only promised new music but also hinted at another tour announcement.

“Hi guys, here we are again,” he grovelled. “Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there’s some new music on its way and hopefully we’ll get to see you. Let’s keep our fingers crossed.”

The star had previously confirmed that he plans to never retire. “I really can’t imagine doing anything else,” the high seas rocker regaled. “You might call it a habit.” Thankfully, it’s one of the healthier ones that he has partaken in.

The Rolling Stones released their last album of new material in 2016 with Blue & Lonesome. Thereafter, their major focus was on touring, but Richards seems to be back to writing of late with a blues kick likely to be prominent.

You can check out his cheery New Year message below.

