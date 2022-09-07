How Keith Moon made Ringo Starr's son become the future drummer of The Who









Ringo Starr’s son, Zac, was always destined to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a drummer. Interestingly, however, it wasn’t Ringo’s work with The Beatles that persuaded him to step behind the drum kit but their family friend, Keith Moon.

At first, Zac Starkey had no intention of becoming a drummer and told the Pittsburgh Post in 2019 that he started as a guitarist. Starkey told the publication: “When I was about 7, I went with my dad to see T. Rex, and I said to my dad, ‘I want to be like that guy. I want a guitar. I got a guitar and started to learn, and I was playing guitar for two or three years.”

As Starkey began exploring the world of music, he understood that his upbringing was atypical. The moment of realisation came when he discovered an album by The Who and spotted Moon, a familiar face that regularly visited his home.

“I found a Who record in my parents’ record collection, and I made this connection between the guy on the cover and a guy that was always ’round at our house,” Starkey explained. “This guy used to come and hang out with me and my brother and play Monopoly and feed the hamsters and stuff like that.”

Hearing The Who’s Meaty Beaty Big and Bouncy at 10 years old was an unforgettable moment for Starkey that changed the course of his musical education. The drummer revealed it “just blew me away, and that day I switched to drums. I started learning to play drums by listening to The Who and playing along with it.”

Moon, who he grew up calling ‘Uncle Keith’, gifted Zac with a white and gold Premier drum kit which he played at his first shows. The item later sold at auction for $16,000.

Of course, his father played a role too. Zac recalled, “One day we were together in the studio, and he said, ‘Do you want me to show you how to do this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ And he gave me one lesson and the next day came back and said, ‘Try doing this,’ and I said, ‘I can do that,’ and he said, ‘You’re on your own, mate.'”

In 1996, Starkey made his debut with The Who on their Quadrophenia tour and still emulates Moon on-stage today with the group. Although Zac wasn’t a blood relation, it’s befitting that the child he once played Monopoly with and bought his first drumkit is now responsible for keeping his legacy alive.

