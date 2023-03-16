Keira Knightley will not return for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’









Actor Keira Knightley has said that she is unlikely to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean film franchise because she would not want to alter her character’s departure from the films’ storyline. It appears that Knightley is more than satisfied with how the character Elizabeth Swann brought her line to a close in the iconic series.

When Knightley was recently asked by Entertainment Tonight about a potential return to The Pirates of the Caribbean series, the Boston Strangler actor responded in defiance, “I mean, she sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style.”

The legendary swashbuckling film series is set to turn 20 later this year and was one of the films that helped to set Knightley’s film career on the right path, alongside other films like Bend it Like Beckham. Interestingly, though, Knightley admitted to not remembering much about the film because her professional life at that point was so busy and was so pivotal in laying the groundwork for her future career.

“It sort of launched me out of a rocket, really, as far as my career went,” Knightley added. “That year was Bend It Like Beckham, Love Actually and Pirates of the Caribbean. So, I’m being asked about all three. Unfortunately, I was 16 and 17. so I don’t really remember very much of it, but yes, it certainly was a very big year for me.”

The comments from Knightley come quickly after Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer said he would want to bring back Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow for the new film. “I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.” He then opened up on the project in sum, saying, “We’re all working on it. We’ll see how it comes out. But we’re all very excited. I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay, and we’re getting close.”