Johnny Depp may return for ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ sequel









Johnny Depp could make a return to the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise for its next film. The actor has not been showing up in many projects associated with Hollywood as of late because of the legal problems with his ex-wife Amber Heard that he had faced over the past few years.

Depp had famously portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise’s lead role, and it looks as though he may be preparing to play the iconic character once again. The producer behind the pirate adventure film series, Jerry Bruckheimer, has made a suggestion that he is seeking out Depp to play his famous role once again in a sixth film in the franchise.

Bruckheimer had attended the Academy Awards ceremony this week as he had been working on the film Top Gun: Maverick, and when Entertainment Tonight asked him a few questions, he revealed a “love” for Johnny Depp and said that he wanted him to return for Pirates Of The Caribbean six.

When pressed for answers on the next instalment in the Disney film series, Bruckheimer responded: “We’re all working on it [the next Pirates film]. We’ll see how it comes out. We’re very excited; I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay when, and we’re getting close”.

Then, the interviewer asked about Depp, to which Bruckheimer replied: “We’ll see. I would love it. I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.” It was just last year that Depp and ex-wife Heard finally settled their widely-publicised courtroom lawsuit.

The case saw both parties accuse one another of being the perpetrator of domestic violence. The final result saw the court judge demand that Heard pay her ex-husband a free in the region of $1million. It looks now, though, that Depp is ready to get back to work and put the ordeal behind him.