Keir Starmer attacks Roger Waters for his “deeply troubling antisemitism”









With each public appearance, Roger Waters is garnering more and more public criticism, and the latest to join the backlash against him are British politicians Michael Gove and Sir Keir Starmer.

In a recent statement, Gove attacked Waters for “falling short” of the social responsibilities associated with being a public figure. In addition, Starmer declared that the Labour Party “fully condemns” waters for his “deeply troubling antisemitism”.

After the Board of Deputies of British Jews addressed the growing concern among Jewish communities about Waters, Gove responded (via The Independent): “The Government is clear that everyone has a clear and fundamental right to freedom of speech and artistic expression, so long as they remain within the boundaries set by law.”

He added: “There is also a societal expectation placed on people with a significant public profile to behave responsibly and not abuse their platform. This is an expectation of which Roger Waters is reportedly falling short.”

Starmer also said: “The Labour Party stands with the Jewish community and fully condemns Roger Waters. Many people will think of Roger Waters as famous for being a member of one of the most important bands in history, but he is now more synonymous with spreading deeply troubling antisemitism, and that is why I believe this show should not be allowed to go ahead.”

In response to the widespread criticism against Waters, the musician issued a statement in an interview where he claimed that this was all a conspiracy and that cancel culture was out to get him.

Watch Waters’ statement below.