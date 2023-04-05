Keanu Reeves to star in ‘Outcome’ for Apple TV+









After his productive year on the big screen, Keanu Reeves is being cast in the latest Apple TV+ movie Outcome. Reeve’s latest film is John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered on March 6th, 2023.

Alongside Reeves in the film is Jonah Hill, who is also serving as director. With Reeves taking the leading role, the series is set to be a dark comedy following a damaged Hollywood star having to delve into his troubled past and conquer his inner demons. This is also going to be Hill’s first major role since this year’s You People, which was released to Netflix in early January.

Hill is also going to be producing the film with his partner Matt Dines under their joint company Strong Baby. In addition to Outcome, Hill is also working with Apple Productions to produce a biopic on The Grateful Dead with the help of Martin Scorsese’s production company Sikelia Productions. Hill had previously worked with Scorsese on films like The Wolf of Wall Street.

After John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves is also set to star in the spin-off film Ballerina, starring his co-star Ana De Armas. While the announcement has been made public, there have been no announcements on when production begins.