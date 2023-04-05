Release date for ‘John Wick’ Ana de Armas Spinoff ‘Ballerina’ confirmed









Lionsgate have confirmed a release date for the upcoming John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas. Ballerina will arrive in cinemas on June 7th, 2024. The news comes shortly after John Wick: Chapter 4 broke box office records.

Ana de Armas will star as a trained Ruska Roma assassin alongside franchise mainstays Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick.

Ballerina is being directed by Len Wiseman from a script by Shay Hatten, with Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and John Wick director Chad Stahelski serving as producers.

During a recent interview with Collider, Lee discussed Reddick, Ian McShane and Keanu Reeves’ roles. “Ian has a little bit more to do, and John Wick is an extended cameo,” she said.

“He shot for about a week. Lance shot for a day,” continued Lee. “Those were last-minute adds in a way, too. How do we merge the worlds a bit more, so there’s a bit of more brand continuity? Because obviously, she’s a ballerina in the Ruska Roma School, so that was having Anjelica [Huston] as The Director was always an organic way in, and she always did check into a Continental. But then it was fun to have Ian and Lance come.”

You can check out the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer below.