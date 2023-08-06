Keanu Reeves once picked out his “most painful kiss ever”









When it comes to an iconic kiss, the world of cinema has offered plenty of memorable moments. From the spaghetti scene in Lady and the Tramp, the heart-stopping moment of cathartic intimacy in Moonlight or the first kiss between Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity in The Matrix, these tender scenes have etched their way into our collective memory.

Among the roster of unforgettable movie moments, we find a special place reserved for the magical, breath-catching first kisses, especially those that play out on the big screen between larger-than-life stars. Yet, for all the romantic enchantment we experience, one actor recalls a certain onscreen kiss that was memorable for entirely different, rather unpleasant reasons.

Reeves, known as the bonafide ‘nice guy’ of Hollywood, famed for his leading roles in The Matrix and John Wick franchises, has shared the screen, and a few unforgettable kisses, with several notable actors. His reputation for onscreen kisses is well-praised by his co-stars, with actors like Diane Keaton even admitting to being flustered while filming such scenes. However, in a career spanning over three decades, one particular smooch has left an indelible mark on Reeves’ memory.

In an interview with The Virginia Pilot, Reeves shared a certain snog early in his career that he remembers for all the wrong reasons. The kiss in question happened during the filming of the 1995 period drama A Walk in the Clouds. It’s a classic scene: Reeves’ character, Paul Sutton, shares a passionate moment with Victoria Aragon, played by the Spanish actor Aitana Sanchez-Gijon. However, the circumstances under which it was filmed made it rather painful for Reeves – not emotionally or romantically, but physically.

Why was Keanu Reeves’ kiss so painful?

The day before the pivotal scene was to be shot, Reeves was involved in a sporting accident that led to him receiving four stitches in his mouth. As if the physical discomfort wasn’t enough, he still had to proceed with the kissing scene the next day with Sanchez-Gijon. Despite the unpleasant circumstances, Reeves, ever the good sport, saw the silver lining and noted how the pain could have inadvertently added to the intensity of the moment onscreen.

“Yeah, it was the most painful kiss ever,” Reeves said. “But maybe that helped the scene…”

Perhaps it proved to be a learning curve for Reeves because a later kiss eight years later was cited by none other than Diane Keaton as “a guilty pleasure”. Co-starring alongside Reeves in the Jack Nicholson-led comedy, Something’s Gotta Give, Keaton and the young Matrix actor shared a smooch during one scene. Despite an age difference between the two of 24 years and both agreeing that the moment was “pretty embarrassing”, Keaton couldn’t help but enjoy herself.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, the Manhattan actor shared how his undeniable good looks made a whole lot of difference. While for Reeves, it was simply a matter of being “polite”, Keaton ended up having a great time. “He’s so beautiful; it’s stupefying. It was a guilty pleasure. A very guilty pleasure”.