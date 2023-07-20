Keanu Reeves names his biggest modern musical influences









Ahead of his latest tour and album with his band Dogstar, Hollywood hero Keanu Reeves – along with his bandmates Robert Mailhouse, and Bret Domrose – has been discussing the biggest musical influences on his creative output.

The band recently announced their first album in over 20 years, called Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees. The trio will promote the new album with a 2023 tour and have also released its first single, entitled ‘Everything Turns Around’.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees has 12 brand new Dogstar tracks, marking the band’s reunion. In a recent interview with Audacy, Reeves and his bandmates named the biggest influences on them that have emerged in the interim years since their last record.

“Interpol! I’ll say that much,” Reeves immediately commented. Domrose furthered this by adding: “I remember hearing a song by The Airborne Toxic Event that blew my mind.” While Mailhouse simply stated: “Arctic Monkeys.”

Continuing in a similar indie-inclined vein, Reeves then added “Arcade Fire” to the list before Domrose said, “I like MGMT a lot.” And Mailhouse finalised the list of influences by commenting: “I listen to stuff from all decades. Still love The Cure.”

Speaking about how these acts influenced the new album, Reeves opined that it is more of a “’70s influenced” record. And when asked whether ‘Everything Turns Around’ signposted the sounds expected from the rest of the LP the band stated: “It’s an indication, but it’s not a strong indication. If you like that song you’re going to like a majority of the record. There’s a couple of departures.”

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees will be self-released on the Dillion Street Records label on October 6th. Check out ‘Everything Turns Around’ below.