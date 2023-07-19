Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar announce first album in 20 years









Dogstar, the alternative rock band featuring legendary actor Keanu Reeves, have announced the details about their first album in over 20 years, called Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,

The band will promote the new album with a 2023 tour and have also released its first single, entitled ‘Everything Turns Around’. Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees has 12 brand new Dogstar tracks, marking the band’s reunion.

Bass player Reeves is joined by guitarist and singer Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse. The trio played at the Napa Valley BottleRock Festival to kick off their reunion and played several tracks off the new album for the first time.

Playing live shows appears to be a big motivator for getting Dogstar back together. They recently stated, “When creating this record, we were so excited about the idea of playing it live.”

The tour comprises live appearances across North America and Japan, beginning in late summer and running until the end of the year. Dogstar will hit up Hermosa Beach, California, Las Vegas, Chicago and three venues in Japan along the way.

Of the new single ‘Everything Turns Around’, the band stated, “It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It’s one of our favourite songs to play live, and we can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour.”

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees will be self-released on the Dillion Street Records label on October 6th. Check out ‘Everything Turns Around’ below.