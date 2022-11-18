Keanu Reeves to star in Jonah Hill film 'Outcome'









Comedic actor Jonah Hill is delving deeper into the world of directing following his 2018 directorial debut, Mid90s. His third feature is looking more than promising now, given the confirmation that it will star Hollywood’s beloved Keanu Reeves.

Hill’s first film was a coming-of-age comedy-drama inspired by his own childhood in the 1990s. The film stars Sunny Suljic as a 13-year-old boy who joins a group of older skateboarders. It was a successful first for Hill, who managed to bring a strong sense of nostalgia to the big screen.

This was followed by his Netflix documentary Stutz, which also received critical acclaim. The documentary featured candid conversations with the director about mental health and forms of therapy.

Now, he will be directing acting icon Reeves, mostly known for his work in the 1990s. Little else is known about Hill’s third film other than the fact Erza Wood co-wrote the script with the Superbad actor. No plot or genre has been implied, leaving Outcome a mystery for now.

Hill revealed in 2018 that his first time working behind the camera was a big step; however, he got some helpful advice from one of the masters. Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Hill confirmed that Martin Scorsese gave him “four hours” worth of advice. The actor then compared Scorsese’s skills as a director to being a chess player, making the right move quickly.

Hill explains that as a new director working on his first feature and “who is not at that place yet possibly”, he perceives Scorsese as a director who knows what to do and when to do it. “He can fix that problem,” Hill shared about the director, “it’s advanced problem fixing”.

Elsewhere, audiences can see Reeves again in the neo-noir action sequel, John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth instalment in the John Wick franchise will be directed by Chad Stahelski, with Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgård in additional starring roles.