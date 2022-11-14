The trailer for ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ has landed









Dog-loving hardman John Wick is back for a fourth instalment in the aptly named John Wick: Chapter 4. And fortunately for fans of epic fight sequences, it is merely a matter of months away.

The synopsis for the reads: “John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.”

On this occasion, Reeves is joined by Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Rina Sawayama, Ian McShane, Natalia Tena and a hell of a lot more. Most of which will seemingly be in A&E given the various maimings and mishaps that occur in the trailer.

The fourth outing was once again directed by Chad Stahelski and the script was penned by Michael Finch and Shay Hatten. With a quick turnover time, John Wick is definitely a well-oiled machine for Lionsgate.

The action franchise has clearly found its footing and has a keen sense of its own identity. There is certainly some underground intrigue on display this time, but it would seem that the trailer contains a meta line that sets it up for audiences: “Just have fun out there.”

Let’s hope it isn’t only Wick having a ball when the film hits cinemas in the UK on March 24th, 2023. You can check out the trailer below.

