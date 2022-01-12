Keanu Reeves named his favourite role of all time









Keanu Reeves has starred in multiple iconic productions and has worked with the finest filmmakers. Ranging from the master auteurs such as Francis Ford Coppola, Gus Van Sant and Richard Linklater to modern directorial talents like Nicolas Winding Refn, Reeves has enjoyed a diverse career which has allowed him to explore various artistic spheres.

By starring in high-profile projects such as the John Wick series as well as the highly-anticipated disaster of a video game Cyberpunk 2077, Reeves has made incredibly successful additions to his extensive oeuvre. These wildly popular ventures have managed to solidify Reeves’ status as one of the most beloved and widely celebrated actors of our time.

Recently, Reeves made the headlines again when he returned to the Matrix franchise to reprise the most iconic role of his character after a very long hiatus. When it was first announced that Reeves was going to star as Neo again, fans were delighted because they never believed that the Wachowski sisters were actually working on a sequel.

Unfortunately, Lana Wachowski’s solo effort was a lacklustre affair which failed to contribute to the legacy of the Matrix series in any positive way. It is sad that Reeves’ return came in an uninspired sequel because it has ensured that no plans for a follow-up to the Matrix Resurrections will be discussed by the production teams anytime soon.

Since his rendition of Neo was the one that popularised his presence in the mainstream consciousness, many fans expect that Reeves’ favourite role is the first time he starred in the original Matrix film which became his breakthrough. However, Reeves has surprised everyone by claiming that his favourite role actually came in the 2005 horror flick Constantine.

Reeves featured as the titular character, a cynical man who has the uncanny ability to talk to creatures who are semi-angelic and semi-demonic. “I’ve always wanted to play John Constantine again,” the actor said in an interview. “I just love that world, too, and I love that character. I just had a blast playing a character and [playing] in that world.”

