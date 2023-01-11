Ke Huy Quan thanks Steven Spielberg after Golden Globe victory









When it comes to comebacks in Hollywood, it’s almost impossible to find a better one than that of Ke Huy Quan. After earning fame as a child actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies, Quan delivered the best performance of his career in last year’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, for which he received a Golden Globe.

For his incredible work on Everything Everywhere All at Once, Quan picked up the prize for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. He was truly fantastic as Waymond Wang, the meek husband of Michelle Yeoh’s Evelyn, whose character morphs across infinite universes.

During his acceptance speech, Quan took out time to thank Spielberg for his first role (via Deadline): “I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight. Steven, thank you!”

“As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it — if that was just luck,” Quan admitted while talking about the decline in his later career. “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I’d achieved as a kid.”

The actor added: “Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me. They remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again. Everything, everything that has happened since, has been unbelievable. Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, thank you so, so much for helping me find my answer. You have given me more than I could have ever hoped.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.