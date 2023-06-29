Katy J Pearson to cover ‘The Wicker Man’ soundtrack for 50th anniversary









The revered Bristolian musician Katy J Pearson has announced an upcoming special EP dedicated to the soundtrack of the cult British horror film, The Wicker Man. This announcement coincides with the 50th anniversary of the film, which has seen Studiocanal UK and the singer collaborate on a new interpretation of the folk score.

On top of the film’s iconic visuals, which have already influenced other musicians, such as Sports Team’s ‘Happy’ music video, the soundtrack to The Wicker Man is well-known as a significant entity in its own right. As the film reaches its half-century mark, Pearson has been tasked with reimagining elements of its score for the four-disc The Wicker Man: 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition.

The soon-to-be-released EP comprises nine tracks and includes contributions from various Pearson colleagues. Artists such as Broadside Hacks, Drug Store Romeos, Sarah Meth, Orbury Common, Evie Hilyer-Zietler, Bert Ussher, and H. Hawkline have collaborated on the project. Additionally, remixes from Richard Norris and Stone Club are included in the EP.

The release date is set for September 25th and will premiere with Katy J Pearson’s interpretation of ‘Willow’s Song’ – a song that was previously covered on her album Sound Of The Morning and has since been revised with production by Balazs Altsach.

Broadside Hacks, the alt-folk collective, will feature on Pearson’s cover of ‘Willow’s Song’. Pearson shared her experiences with the soundtrack and her connection to the project, stating, “Strangely, I heard The Wicker Man soundtrack way before I watched the movie. I remember my dad playing me ‘Willow’s Song’, and I found it hypnotic, and it started being a song I listened to a lot.”

She went on to describe the process of creating her version for the anniversary edition: “The version I did for the record was a kind of psychedelic/Krautrock version, so having the opportunity to work with my friends Broadside Hacks on a traditional cover which they put together so beautifully has been really brilliant.”

“I’m such a fan,” Pearson continued, “So it’s an honour to be involved in the 50th anniversary of The Wicker Man.” Listen to Pearson’s second newest cover of the classic folk-horror song below.