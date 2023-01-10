Kate Winslet pauses interview to encourage nervous first-time reporter: "Everything is going to be amazing"









The addition of Kate Winslet to James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has been a masterstroke not only for her acting. In addition to fans lapping up the reunion of actor and director for the first time since 1997’s Titanic, Winslet’s press run for the new blockbuster has provided a host of fascinating moments.

Now, however, the actor has outdone herself. This moment came when Winslet sat down with a nervous first-time interviewer during an international press junket. A clip has gone viral, showing Winslet encouraging the budding journalist, telling her that everything is fine and that she is going to do great. Notably, the video had over one million views on Twitter in under 24 hours.

Winslet was sitting down for a chat with the German TV network ZDF when the network’s young correspondent, Martha, admitted, “Um, it’s my first time”. The Avatar: The Way of Water star then paused the interview and leaned closer to Martha. “This is your first time doing it?” Winslet said. “OK, well guess what? When we do this interview, it’s going to be the most amazing interview ever. And do you know why? Because we’ve decided that it’s going to be. So, we’ve decided right now, me and you, that this is going to be a really fantastic interview.”

Winslet continued: “You can ask me anything that you want, and you don’t have to be scared. Everything is going to be amazing. OK? You’ve got this. OK, let’s do it!”

Winslet plays Ronal in James Cameron’s new movie, a free diver from the Metkayina water clan married to the village leader. She’s also pregnant, a character trait Cameron felt implored to include. “Everybody’s always talking about female empowerment,” Cameron explained to Variety. “But what is such a big part of a woman’s life that we, as men, don’t experience? And I thought, ‘Well, if you’re really going to go all the way down the rabbit hole of female empowerment, let’s have a female warrior who’s six months pregnant in battle.'”

