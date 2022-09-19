Kate Winslet hospitalised after falling while filming in Croatia









Last year, Kate Winslet took a brief break from the world of cinema after delivering an award-winning performance in the HBO show Mare of Easttown, which became a critical success. Now, she is set to star in one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year – James Cameron’s highly anticipated sequel to Avatar.

In addition to that, Winslet is also working on a project about the influential American photojournalist Lee Miller. Titled Lee, the upcoming biopic will chronicle Miller’s journey as a seminal photographer during the Second World War when she documented the horrors of widespread destruction and the Holocaust.

“This is absolutely not a biopic,” Winslet clarified in an interview last year. “To make a story about Lee’s whole life, that’s a series worth for HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade in her life, the one that defined who she was and what she became because of what she went through.”

According to Winslet, the biopic will focus on Miller’s contributions to wartime journalism and the war’s impact on her life. She added: “It was the period from 1938-1948 that took her right through the war and her most defining time. That is the story we want people to know about Lee more than the many other parts of her life.”

Winslet is currently in Croatia for the production of Lee, where she fell due to an on-set accident and had to be hospitalised. The crew revealed that it was just a precautionary measure. Their statement reads: “Kate slipped and was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure required by the production. She is fine and will be filming, as planned, this week.”

