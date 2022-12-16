Kate Hudson to release debut music album









Kate Hudson might be best known for her work on the big screen, but now she has confirmed that she is going to be releasing her debut album in a musical capacity next year.

The Almost Famous star rather confidently asserted: “I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it.” Lord knows what the late Mark E. Smith would’ve thought of such a statement given the Fall frontman wanted actors making music legislatively banned.

Nevertheless, Hudson has a profound love for music and uses the Japanese phrase “ikigai” meaning the reason for being. Now, she feels like it is finally time for that spiritualism to grace the world having seen several musical boyfriends perform in the past.

She announced: “[I] finally realised it’s time to say fuck it and [sic] saaaannngg!” She has since confirmed that the album will be released in 2023. However, she hasn’t given many hints about what the record will be like.

Speaking on The Tonight Show, “You know, I had this thing [during] Covid… Every time you’re doing interviews, people are like, ‘Do you have any regrets?’” she explained. “I go, ‘I’m early forties… not yet.’ But during Covid, I was like, ‘You know, what am I doing?’ I just thought that would be one of my great regrets.”

She rather humbly added: “I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I’m doing it. And I’m really proud of it. I can’t wait.” With a full band behind her and a belting back-bend in rehearsal photos, it looks like she might be slipping back into her old Almost Famous rocker role.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.