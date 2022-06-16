Watch Kate Bush's first-ever television appearance









Kate Bush came out with ‘Wuthering Heights’ in 1978, a time when she was just 19 years old. She famously became the first female artist to achieve a UK number one with a self-written song, remaining at the top of the charts for four weeks with the song.

Bush has gone on to have a robust career as a singer-songwriter, producing some of the most iconic pop songs in history, with her most recent album having come out in 2011. However, a new development occurred that has made Kate Bush more popular than she’s ever been in recent memory. That thing? Stranger Things.

After using her track ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ in the Netflix show, the song seems to have taken on a life of its own and climbed in popularity yet again. As many people have put it, the kids of this generation are discovering Kate Bush for the first time, and not just the one song in question, but the entirety of her discography.

‘Wuthering Heights’ is a standard point of entry into Kate Bush’s world, but there are also plenty of other songs, albums, videos, and performances worth catching for those looking to get into the know. One thing new and old Kate Bush fans may begin to notice is the unique performance quality that she expresses.

That performance ability has been with her since the very beginning, which is evidenced by the incredible performance that she gave the very first time she ever appeared on television. Her very first TV appearance was on Germany’s TV Channel ARD on February 9th, 1978, in Cologne. The very same year that ‘Wuthering Heights’ came out, it was one of the songs she sang on the show, in addition to bringing ‘Kite’ into the mix.

Appearing in a red dress before a live band, Bush‘s voice sounds almost exactly as it does on record. But in addition to her stellar vocals, she also has a floaty, ethereal modern dance-like angle to her show, mostly just as a natural element to her utilising her entire self as a part of the performance.

Even as someone who was so young and so fresh, it’s clear just how much raw talent was in her from the very start. If you want to watch the video of Kate Bush’s very first television appearance, you can find it down below.