Kate Bush reached out to Damon Albarn after Gorillaz’s divisive Glastonbury performance









It has been revealed that Kate Bush reached out touch to contact Damon Albarn after the band’s performance at the 2010 Glastonbury Festival. Reflecting on the event, Albarn talked about taking the date in stride, saying: “We wanted to just be, and not do the normal schtick of ‘hello Glastonbury, how are you all feeling?’ We wanted to just do our thing”.

According to Albarn, the crowd was mixed on the virtual band taking the headlining slot: “I realised halfway through the Gorillaz set that the audience had no idea who some of the guests that we were bring onstage were, because I wasn’t introducing them”. Among the guest stars included acts like De La Soul, Marc E. Smith, and Bobby Womack, each of whom had contributed to the album Plastic Beach.

After the show was over, Albarn recieved pushback from fans who were less than thrilled with their performance. Amid all of the complaints, Albarn mentioned Kate Bush praising his performance that night. He said: “The next morning a lot of terrible reviews came through. I did get a phone call from Kate Bush who said it was one of the best shows she’d ever seen. That was an amazing thing and I really needed it at that moment because I was feeling particularly vulnerable”.

While Gorillaz have released their latest album Cracker Island, Albarn has mentioned wanting to collaborate with Bush in the future: “I have fantasised about singing at the piano with her several times,” he said. “I remember when I first met her, it was back in 1992 and when I was introduced to her, I just got down on my knees”.

Bush might not appear on the standard edition of the new Gorillaz record, but cartoonist also left the door open for more Gorillaz happening in the near future, saying, “We’re already talking about the next thing, but I can’t tell you about it. We’ve got a really good idea”.