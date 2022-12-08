Gorillaz release new song 'Skinny Ape'









Gorillaz - 'Skinny Ape' 3.6

British animated indie rockers Gorillaz are dropping breadcrumbs that will eventually lead to their new album, Cracker Island. We’ve heard three tracks from the new LP, including the phenomenal Tame Impala team-up ‘New Gold’ and Thundercat collaboration ‘Cracker Island’, but now it’s time for a new song.

‘Skinny Ape’ is the album’s fourth official single. Part languid bedroom rock track and part electronic buzz, the track jumps into an unexpected hyperpop section about halfway through. That rapid jump in tempo gives the song a shot of adrenaline, even if comes at the expense of the song’s overall cohesiveness.

That’s fine, though: it’s a Gorillaz song. Damon Albarn has carved out a solid niche in the mainstream, and it’s great to hear the Gorillaz machine fire up all over again. If nothing else, ‘Skinny Ape’ proves that Albarn isn’t entirely reliant on collaboration and guest ringers to make solid Gorillaz material.

The band also has a big multimedia project brewing. On December 17th and 18th, some “first-of-their-kind immersive experiences” will be unveiled in Times Square, New York, and Piccadilly Circus, London, England. The group has promised that the new performances, which utilise AR technology, will “revolutionise the very concept of musical performance.” That sounds pretty ambitious, but I wouldn’t put it beyond Gorillaz’s reach.

“To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up,” bassist Murdoc wrote in a statement. “Bigger, in fact, cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

Check out the video for ‘Skinny Ape’ down below. Cracker Island is set for a February 24th release.