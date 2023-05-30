Kate Beckinsale explains why Keanu Reeves is an “absolute legend”









Actor Kate Beckinsale has shared a touching anecdote about John Wick star Keanu Reeves’ heroic assistance during a wardrobe malfunction incident on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 1993.

At her Cannes debut, Beckinsale appeared to promote her movie, Kenneth Brannagh’s Much Ado About Nothing. Taking to Instagram, the English actor said: “I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport, and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open, and it flipped up like a roller blind.”

Beckinsale added that she “didn’t feel it was appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked,” she continued. “Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture, I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset.”

“Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x,” she concluded.

Elsewhere, Reeves has recently announced that he’s set to reunite with his old Dogstar bandmates. “Last set up on the roof in Lincoln Heights for Dogstar photo shoot. Exciting news coming soon. Thanks for being so patient,” a message to fans on Dogstar’s Instagram account read.

A follow-up comment elaborated on the planned reunion: “Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response! Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more. We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately. So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.”

“We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune,” it continued. “That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone. It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!”

