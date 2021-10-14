Kasabian play first gig with Serge Pizzorno as frontman









Kasabian have played their first concert since former frontman Tom Meighan’s departure with guitarist Serge Pizzorno segueing into centre stage for the band.

Their UK tour kicked off last night (October 13) at the O2 Academy in Glasgow. They were joined by The Music’s Rob Harvey for what was by all accounts a scintillating show.

Meighan departed the band after he was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend, stating that he needed to “concentrate all his energies on getting his life back on track.” The former frontman was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work for his offence.

For the concert, the band worked through a career-spanning setlist. Opening with the old iconic ‘Club Foot’ before moving onto more modern classics like ‘Stevie’ and the welcome return of cult favourite (aka my favourite Kasabian track) ‘I.D’.

The show kicked off an intimate run of dates across the UK that run throughout October and finish up at the O2 Academy Brixton on November 2. The band previous stated: “We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows. We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop!”

Adding: “We’ll be playing all the classic tunes plus something new for the mosh pit to bounce too. So come join us for the biggest party of 2021! See you there.”

You can check out footage from the show below.

🎥 Kasabian play first gig with Sergio Pizzorno taking the lead following the departure of Tom Meighan at Glasgow 02 Academy tonight pic.twitter.com/piUyYG5Csf — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) October 13, 2021

