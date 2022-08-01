Kasabian share brooding anthem ‘The Wall’









Kasabian - 'The Wall' 3.5

As an exciting preview ahead of the highly-anticipated album The Alchemist’s Euphoria, Kasabian have shared their brooding new track, ‘The Wall’.

Written by Serge Pizzorno and co-produced with Fraser T. Smith, ‘The Wall’ comes as the fourth single from The Alchemist’s Euphoria, which is due to drop on August 12th via Columbia Records.

The piano-driven ballad presents Kasabian at their most vulnerable as they venture into a more plaintive atmosphere inspired by the vastness of outer space. Pizzorno’s lyrics, meanwhile, present thoughts of hardship, isolation and defiance against the odds. The track shows Kasabian’s beloved sound in a new light that I can’t see alienating any longtime fans.

“‘The Wall’ was written probably a year ago, maybe even longer. Originally, it was about having a hangover, so it started off a little bit as a joke, but it doesn’t mean that anymore,” Pizzorno said of the new single. “It’s weird you start at one place in your head, and then as you finish it and read it back, you go ‘Actually no, you know what…’ It’s perfect for this album. You hit a fucking wall, but you get back up again.”

Of the new album, Pizzorno added: “One thing about this record I feel over the other ones is it definitely feels like a body of work that belongs together. It was a beautiful moment in mastering hearing it as a piece. I think it really holds up in our seven albums….The Magnificent Seven.”

Kasabian also performed ‘The Wall’ live for the first time as part of the BBC’s coverage of England’s victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro final yesterday.

Elsewhere, Kasabian have announced a run of UK tour dates for this autumn, including a sold-out performance at London’s Alexandra Palace on October 29th. See all concert dates below.

Kasabian UK Dates

October 2022

Fri 28th Manchester, AO Arena

Sat 29th London, Alexandra Palace

Mon 31st Doncaster, The Dome

November 2022

Wed 2nd Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

Fri 4th Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Listen to Kasabian’s latest preview for The Alchemist’s Euphoria below.