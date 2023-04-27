Karen Gillan wants to play Poison Ivy in James Gunn’s DCU









After shining as Nebula for nearly a decade in the Guardians of the Galaxy, Karen Gillan has expressed a desire to follow James Gunn to the other side of the comic book world. When talking about her next move, Gillan has expressed an interest in playing Poison Ivy in James Gunn’s iteration of the DCU.

Speaking with Total Film, Gillan had complimented Gunn’s mentality for filmmaking and had an interest in playing one of Batman’s adversaries, saying, “I always thought that Poison Ivy was really fun. So maybe something like that would be cool. Honestly, if James asked me to play an alien that sits in the background of a shot and doesn’t talk, I would say yes”.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gillan played the android Nebula, who had a tempestuous relationship with her sister Gamora in the Guardians franchise and helped defeat her father Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

Gillan would go on to express her gratitude for becoming part of the Guardians family up through their latest film, saying, “I was under the impression I was signing up for eight days of filming on the first film. And then it just gradually kept getting extended. And here we are, nine or 10 years later”.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. III, which is rumoured to spell the end of certain main characters will hit theatres May 5th, 2023.