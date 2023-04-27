‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ creator James Gunn reveals his issue with ‘Avengers: Infinity War’









Over the past few years, James Gunn has attained lofty status in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most notably, he has written and directed all the “solo” adventures, of Guardians of the Galaxy, including the forthcoming instalment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, as the MCU operates, the Guardians blend with other Marvel characters in other franchises, including 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Gunn was involved in the writing process for Avengers: Infinity War, but with the MCU blend, he had to welcome the opinions of co-creators. For the 2018 movie, Gunn wrote some of the dialogue and suggested the song ‘Rubberband Man’ for the opening scene, but he revealed recently that he has a problem with one aspect of the movie that was out of his control.

In a recent interview with THR, Gunn claimed that, despite enjoying the movie, Joe and Anthony Russo “did some things that I wouldn’t have wanted,” suggesting that Star-Lord realistically would have killed Gamora if she asked him to, opining that he also wouldn’t have “punched Thanos and doomed the universe.”

There has been much speculation over Star-Lord’s dubious mistake in the five years since the movie’s arrival. Chris Pratt has repeatedly defended his character’s actions, but Gunn maintains that the mistake was inconsistent with Star-Lord’s usually disciplined nature.

Watch the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War below.