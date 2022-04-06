Unheard Karen Dalton recordings to feature on new 'Shuckin Sugar' LP









A collection of archival live performances by American folk singer-songwriter Karen Dalton are to be released via Delamore Recording Society in time for 2022’s Record Store Day this April.

Accompanied by previously unseen photographs, newspaper clippings and Dalton’s artwork, Shukin’ Sugar will feature 12 tracks from a selection of unheard live duets with her then-husband Richard Tucker, alongside seven solo performances.

The material on Shuckin’ Sugar was recorded between 1963 and 1964, by which time Dalton had cemented herself in New York’s Greenwich Village folk scene, frequently performing alongside the likes of Bob Dylan – a great fan of Dalton’s who occasionally backed her up on harmonica.

The album will also include an essay on Dalton by journalist and author Chris Needs. Shuckin’ Sugar comes after the 50th-anniversary reissue of Dalton’s classic album In My Own Time, which was released back in March.

If you’re hoping to grab a copy of Shuckin’ Sugar, you’ll have to move quickly. The Record Store Day pressing is limited to 3,500 copies on “transparent, natural vinyl” pressed at Third Man Records.

The album is slated for release on April 23rd. You can find out more information about the recording and check out the artwork here. You’ll also find the full tracklist below.

Shuckin’ Sugar:

01 Trouble in Mind

02 If You’re a Viper

03 When First Unto This Country

04 Shiloh Town

05 Shuckin’ Sugar Blues

06 Everytime I Think of Freedom

07 Ribbon Bow

08 Blues Jumped the Rabbit

09 Lonesome Valley

10 When I Get Home

11 In the Pines

12 Katie Cruel