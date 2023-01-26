Kaia Gerber would like to play Patti Smith in a biopic









Kaia Gerber has revealed that she would love to play Patti Smith in a future biopic. The model-actor has recently starred in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon alongside Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt and was recently asked during a recent interview if she had anyone in mind who she would love to play on screen.

Gerber replied: “Patti Smith, with Just Kids, fully changed my life. And Joan Didion. I’ve read everything she’s ever written. I watched her documentary a million times. She has this quote that really resonated with me, about wanting to know where the pain is. I found that – not running away from your feelings – through her.”

Both Smith and Didion have written a number of biographical works. The most notorious is Smith’s memoir Just Kids, which Gerber mentions. This led to the question of whether Gerber herself would like to write something of that kind.

She said: “Yeah. I have collections of different essays and things that I’ve written. They’re not super narrative-based and mostly about feelings, but I was looking through them the other day, and I was just like, ‘I don’t know what I want to do with these, but I’m just grateful that I have them’.”

Smith’s book came out in 2010 and detailed her relationship with Robert Mapplethorpe. For now, Gerber “would love to do a column or something one day to just share” her brain, adding, “But it also can be quite intimidating because I know how tough the literary world is, and I’m scared of it.”

Previously Gerber had said that she would love Smith to write the foreword to her potential autobiography. “Well, if there was a universe where anything’s possible,” she said. “I would literally crawl on the floor to have Patti Smith write it. But hey, you have to dream big, so I’ll say Patti Smith.”