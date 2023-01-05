JW Francis shares new single 'Going Home to a Party'









JW Francis - 'Going Home to a Party' 3.3

American jangle-pop rocker JW Francis is staring down the release of his latest album, Dream House, at the end of this month. We’ve already heard some killer singles from the new LP, including the goofy and charming ‘I Wanna Be Your Basketball’ and the wavvy ‘Dream House’.

Today, we’re getting what is probably the final single from the new album, ‘Going Home to A Party’. Retaining all the charming lo-fi dynamics of his past work, the new track also features some driving rhythms that have contrasted with the supremely chill atmosphere of the other Dream House tracks.

“’Going Home to a Party’ is a song that has a lot of references in it,” Francis shares in a statement. “The beat, for example, is a sped-up version of the beat from ‘The Whole of the Moon’ by the Waterboys. Similarly I wanted the video to have a lot of references related to how people perceive me. “

More than anything else, though, ‘Going Home to a Party’ is worth looking up on YouTube simply for the fact that you can see Francis take on the guises of Steve from Blues Clues, Bob Ross, and Mr. Rodgers. The video lets Francis take his radiant and positive image down a peg with some hilarious self-referential moments.

“I’ve been compared to all three of the main characters in the video: Steve from Blues Clues, Mr. Rodgers, and Bob Ross,” Francis adds. “It’s always joked that these three pillars of wholesomeness have a dark side, so I wanted to bring that dark side to life and portray them cartoonishly getting into hijinks. Like all of my videos, though, goodness wins in the end.”

Check out the video for ‘Going Home to a Party’ down below. Dream House is set for a January 27th release.