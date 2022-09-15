JW Francis shares new song 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball'









JW Francis - 'I Wanna Be Your Basketball' 3.9

If you don’t know New York indie rocker JW Francis, then you’re missing out on one of the goofiest and most fun indie rockers working in America right now. Last year was an awesome coming-out party, featuring one of my personal favourite songs of 2021, ‘John, Take Me With You’, and the great LP WANDERKID.

Now, there’s a whole new album ready to run at the start of 2023: Dream House. As a preview of the upcoming LP, Francis has shared his latest single, the catchy and wonderfully weird ‘I Wanna Be Your Basketball’.

“The song is about a feeling I’ve been singing a lot about lately – the feeling of wanting to break out and be something else,” Francis explained in a statement. “I recorded the song and the video with my good friend and fellow artist Margaux”.

Question: can basketballs be romantic? It might seem like a silly question, but hey, ‘I Wanna Be Your Basketball’ is a silly song. It’s not just basketballs, though: JW wants to be your favourite shopping mall too. Whatever gets him out of the house and on the path to happiness. When Margaux steps in for her verse, the song turns into a charmingly light duet about love setting you free.

Love and joy are the themes that Francis used to begin writing Dream House. That includes a tradition that is now going three years strong. “Every year, about 6 weeks before Valentine’s Day, I make the following post on social media: ‘If you send me the name of your Valentine, and the reason you love them, I’ll write a song for them on your behalf,'” Francis writes.

“That is how Dream House was born, 3 years ago. Over the past three years, I have received over 300 requests from fans to write songs for their loved ones. All of the songs on Dream House come from this project, some of them have been reworked to speak more to the artist’s life, others have remained exactly as they were first written,” Francis adds. “Ultimately, this is an album about caring for others, and the way we express it.”

Check out the video for ‘I Wanna Be Your Basketball’ down below. Dream House is set for a January 27th release.