Justin Vernon of Bon Iver announces radio show ‘Song Chest Radio Hour’









Justin Vernon of Bon Iver will launch his monthly radio show named Song Chest Radio Hour, and the first session will air this coming weekend. The show will be available to listen to on the Radio Milwaukee website and app this coming Sunday, September 4th, at 5pm CT and 11pm BST.

Bon Iver’s official Twitter account released a statement saying, “Welcome to the Song Chest Radio Hour. Justin is hosting a special monthly radio program Song Chest Radio presented by Radio Milwaukee. Join as we try & spread some love, joy, & acceptance through playing some songs you love & enjoy.”

Bon Iver also recently announced a collaboration with The National entitled ‘Weird Goodbyes’. The National performed last Friday (August 26th) at All Points East in Victoria Park, London and played the track with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes playing Justin Vernon’s parts.

Matt Berninger of The National said of the collaboration, “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts.”

Vernon then followed up by adding new Australian dates to his tour of 2023. Bon Iver were originally set to tour the country in June 2020, but the dates were pushed back by nine months. The next set of dates were set for March 2021, but these were cancelled completely in November 2020, with the Covid pandemic still in full flow.

Now, Bon Iver will finally return to Australia in 2023, beginning in February in Sydney, before moving on to the MONA FOMA festival in Hobart. Later in the month and heading into March, the band will play in Perth, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Bon Iver’s current world tour dates are set to resume in Dublin on October 16th, which will take place before a further 12 shows across the UK and Europe.

Tune in for the first episode this Sun 9/4/22 @ 5pm CT on @RadioMilwaukee; listen live or stream via the station’s app/website https://t.co/bpf5NMdiNa. Archived recordings available on MixCloud.



Follow @songchestradio and visit the website to learn more. https://t.co/xr46UQbrGw pic.twitter.com/Vqf6RCRjbP — Bon Iver (@boniver) August 29, 2022