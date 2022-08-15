Fleet Foxes cover The Strokes song ‘Under Control’ live in New York









Fleet Foxes performed a rendition of The Strokes’ hit track ‘Under Control’ while the band had been touring their Shore album in Queens, New York City, on Saturday.

The folk-rock legends had been playing to a crowd of roughly 13,000 at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens and had been supported by the Nigerian artist Uwade. Fleet Foxes brought out Uwade during their set, and together they covered the 2003 track, along with a further three Fleet Foxes during a set that spanned their 15-year career.

The cover version came during a lengthy encore in what proved to be nearly a third of the total set time. However, Robin Pecknold and the band were not the only artists to cover ‘Under Control’ in New York across the weekend. Blood Orange also performed the track during an intimate show in Brooklyn. He also brought out his frequent collaborator, Eva Tolkin, to perform the vocals.

However, the fact that both Blood Orange and Fleet Foxes opted to cover that particular track is quite a coincidence; it isn’t necessarily one of The Strokes’ best-known tunes, seeing as it had not been released as a single.

Yet the two acts played the tune on the same weekend when they had been just ten miles apart from one another. The Fleet Foxes rendition was played as part of a ten-piece band, with Uwade and four backing singers.

Fleet Foxes are currently touring Shore, their 2020 album that was released out of the blue that year. The show in New York was to be the last of the tour’s North American leg. Now, the band are set to begin the UK leg with six shows scheduled in the country – amongst them, a headline slot at the End Of The Road Festival. They will then press on with shows across Europe.