Jungle release new single ‘Dominoes’

British production duo Jungle has returned with the latest single from their upcoming fourth studio album Volcano, ‘Dominoes’.
The new track drops ahead of a worldwide tour that will take the pair across the world throughout the last half of 2023. That includes stops at the All Points East Festival in London and a two-night stop in Paris, France at Le 204.
‘Dominoes’ represents the band’s second preview single from Volcano after dropping ‘Candle Flame’ earlier this year. Volcano will be the duo’s first new LP since Loving in Stereo came out in August of 2021. Erick The Architect, Bas, Roots Manuva, Channel Tres, and JNR Williams are set to be featured on the upcoming LP.
Check out the video for ‘Dominoes’ down below. Volcano is set for an August 11th release.
Jungle 2023 Tour Dates:
- August 26th—London, UK—All Points East
- September 6th—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl
- September 7th—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum
- September 9th—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- September 13th—Vancouver, Canada—PNE Forum
- September 14th—Portland, OR—Edgefield Concerts
- September 15th—Seattle, WA—Wamu Theater
- September 18th—Madison, WI—The Sylvee
- September 19th—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
- September 21st—Toronto, Canada—Echo Beach
- September 23rd—Montreal, Canada—Place Bell
- September 26th—Boston, MA—Roadrunner
- September 27th—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall
- September 28th—Washington, DC—The Anthem
- September 30th—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium
- October 24th—Paris, France—Le 104
- October 25th—Paris, France—Le 104
- October 27th—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz
- October 28th—Madrid, Spain—La Riviera
- October 29th—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno
- October 31st—Toulouse, France—Le Bikini
- November 1st—Nimes, France —La Paloma
- November 2nd—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz
- November 4th—Zurich, Switzerland—Halle 622
- November 5th—Munich, Germany—TonHalle
- November 6th—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall
- November 8th—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus
- November 9th—Norway, Oslo—Norway Sentrum Scene
- November 10th—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen
- November 11th—Aarhus, Denmark—Train
- November 13th—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle
- November 14th—Cologne, Germany—Palladium
- November 15th—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live
- November 16th—Antwerp, Belgium—Lotto Arena