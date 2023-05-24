Jungle release new single ‘Dominoes’









British production duo Jungle has returned with the latest single from their upcoming fourth studio album Volcano, ‘Dominoes’.

The new track drops ahead of a worldwide tour that will take the pair across the world throughout the last half of 2023. That includes stops at the All Points East Festival in London and a two-night stop in Paris, France at Le 204.

‘Dominoes’ represents the band’s second preview single from Volcano after dropping ‘Candle Flame’ earlier this year. Volcano will be the duo’s first new LP since Loving in Stereo came out in August of 2021. Erick The Architect, Bas, Roots Manuva, Channel Tres, and JNR Williams are set to be featured on the upcoming LP.

Check out the video for ‘Dominoes’ down below. Volcano is set for an August 11th release.

Jungle 2023 Tour Dates:

August 26th—London, UK—All Points East

September 6th—Santa Barbara, CA—Santa Barbara Bowl

September 7th—Los Angeles, CA—The Kia Forum

September 9th—San Francisco, CA—Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

September 13th—Vancouver, Canada—PNE Forum

September 14th—Portland, OR—Edgefield Concerts

September 15th—Seattle, WA—Wamu Theater

September 18th—Madison, WI—The Sylvee

September 19th—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 21st—Toronto, Canada—Echo Beach

September 23rd—Montreal, Canada—Place Bell

September 26th—Boston, MA—Roadrunner

September 27th—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall

September 28th—Washington, DC—The Anthem

September 30th—New York, NY—Forest Hills Stadium

October 24th—Paris, France—Le 104

October 25th—Paris, France—Le 104

October 27th—Barcelona, Spain—Razzmatazz

October 28th—Madrid, Spain—La Riviera

October 29th—Lisbon, Portugal—Campo Pequeno

October 31st—Toulouse, France—Le Bikini

November 1st—Nimes, France —La Paloma

November 2nd—Milan, Italy—Alcatraz

November 4th—Zurich, Switzerland—Halle 622

November 5th—Munich, Germany—TonHalle

November 6th—Berlin, Germany—Verti Music Hall

November 8th—Stockholm, Sweden—Cirkus

November 9th—Norway, Oslo—Norway Sentrum Scene

November 10th—Copenhagen, Denmark—KB Hallen

November 11th—Aarhus, Denmark—Train

November 13th—Hamburg, Germany—Sporthalle

November 14th—Cologne, Germany—Palladium

November 15th—Amsterdam, Netherlands—AFAS Live

November 16th—Antwerp, Belgium—Lotto Arena