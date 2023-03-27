Jungle announce new album with lead single ‘Candle Flame’









Jungle have announced that they will be releasing a new album later this year with the release of the record’s lead single, ‘Candle Flame’.

The electro-indie duo are set to release the LP, Volcano, in August. They are also set to embark on a North American and Europe tour to promote the new album in the summer.

Speaking about the single, the band announced: “As Jungle, we are incredibly proud of our latest release, ‘Candle Flame’. We wanted to create a song that was both personal and relatable, exploring the highs and lows of love and relationships in a way that was both poetic and authentic.”

The song features a collaboration with Erick The Architect who they said it “was an absolute pleasure” to work with. They added: “His unique perspective and talent added an extra layer of depth and richness to the track. ‘Candle Flame’ represents everything that we stand for as a band – creativity, passion, and a commitment to making music that touches the hearts and minds of our fans.”

Concluding: “We can’t wait for everyone to hear it, and we hope that it brings joy and inspiration to all who listen.” The video for the new track is available below.

Volcano’s tracklisting:

Us Against The World

Holding On

Candle Flame (Feat. Erick the Architect)

Dominoes

I’ve Been In Love (Feat. Channel Tres)

Back On 74

You Ain’t No Celebrity (Feat. Roots Manuva)

Coming Back

Don’t Play (Feat. Mood Talk)

Every Night

Problemz

Good At Breaking Hearts (Feat. JNR Williams & 33.3)

Palm Trees

Pretty Little Thing (Feat. Bas)