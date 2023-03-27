Jungle announce new album with lead single ‘Candle Flame’

Jungle have announced that they will be releasing a new album later this year with the release of the record’s lead single, ‘Candle Flame’.
The electro-indie duo are set to release the LP, Volcano, in August. They are also set to embark on a North American and Europe tour to promote the new album in the summer.
Speaking about the single, the band announced: “As Jungle, we are incredibly proud of our latest release, ‘Candle Flame’. We wanted to create a song that was both personal and relatable, exploring the highs and lows of love and relationships in a way that was both poetic and authentic.”
The song features a collaboration with Erick The Architect who they said it “was an absolute pleasure” to work with. They added: “His unique perspective and talent added an extra layer of depth and richness to the track. ‘Candle Flame’ represents everything that we stand for as a band – creativity, passion, and a commitment to making music that touches the hearts and minds of our fans.”
Concluding: “We can’t wait for everyone to hear it, and we hope that it brings joy and inspiration to all who listen.” The video for the new track is available below.
Volcano’s tracklisting:
- Us Against The World
- Holding On
- Candle Flame (Feat. Erick the Architect)
- Dominoes
- I’ve Been In Love (Feat. Channel Tres)
- Back On 74
- You Ain’t No Celebrity (Feat. Roots Manuva)
- Coming Back
- Don’t Play (Feat. Mood Talk)
- Every Night
- Problemz
- Good At Breaking Hearts (Feat. JNR Williams & 33.3)
- Palm Trees
- Pretty Little Thing (Feat. Bas)