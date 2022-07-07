Julien Baker announces new EP 'B-Sides'









Julien Baker - 'Guthrie' 8.2

American indie rocker Julien Baker has announced a new EP, B-Sides, set to drop at the end of July.

Featuring outtakes from the sessions of her third LP Little Oblivions, B-Sides will be composed of brand-new songs that didn’t make it onto the album. Baker has shared the first preview of the new release today with a new track, the gentle acoustic ballad ‘Guthrie’.

With just a finger-picked acoustic guitar line and her voice, Baker brings out her folkie roots on ‘Guthrie’. Perhaps the song didn’t quite fit the electric and eclectic atmosphere conjured up on Little Oblivions, but it remains a gorgeous and fragile track that bafflingly hasn’t seen the light of day until now. Baker’s guitar lines alternate between intricate and simple, but they never get in the way of her haunting vocal performance.

Plenty of Baker’s material has the power to destroy you if you happen to be in a fragile mental state, and ‘Guthrie’ is no exception. When Baker coos “There’s nothing inside of here but blood and guts” and “I wanted so bad to be good, but there’s no such thing”, that crushing weight that marks the best of her songs shines through in painfully plaintive detail. There’s nothing to adorn ‘Guthrie’, and that makes its crushing lyrical scale even more extreme.

With any luck, ‘Guthrie’ will be featured live on the ‘Wild Hearts Tour’ that Baker will be embarking on this summer with Angel Olsen and Sharon Van Etten. All three artists have plenty of hushed acoustic material to spread between them, and ‘Guthrie’ would fit in well with the material that Baker will surely pull out from the Sprained Ankle era.

Check out the audio for ‘Guthrie’ down below. B-Sides is set for a July 21st release.